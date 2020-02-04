Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg was harshly criticized at Monday night’s council meeting for using an expression involving what’s known as the ultimate loaded question.
Resident Adriana Decker was questioning, in light of statements allegedly made by Steinberg following the referendum that prevented the demolition of 5781-5783 Côte St. Luc Road, whether the Mayor’s knowledge of the town’s finances is “very poor” or if “your regard for accuracy and truth is not that great. You told us you needed the development to go ahead for new tax revenues and then brought a $2.5 million surplus budget. Which one is it?”
“This sounds like the question about ‘do you beat your wife?’” the Mayor replied, sparking an audible reaction in the audience.
Later in the meeting, CSL Road resident Elana Hersh demanded that Steinberg apologize, pointing out that many women experience domestic violence.
“I’m a social worker who works with women every single day... and it’s horrifying to me that you would make a joke like that,” she added, to loud applause.
“It wasn’t a joke,” Steinberg replied, sparking a loud back and forth. “It was a comment on the famous question, ‘do you still beat your wife?’”
“Just apologize!” Hersh told the Mayor. “It’s disgusting!”
“I’m sorry you think that,” said Steinberg.
“Does anybody else think this was appropriate?!” Hersh asked the council. Some indicated they did not think it was.
“It was highly inappropriate,” Councillor Warren Budning later told The Suburban. “It’s 2020.”
“The Mayor would have been smart to apologize,” said Councillor Leon Elfassy. “It’s the right thing to do.”
“While the mayor was referring to a well-known expression, it is not something you say in this day and age, and certainly not publicly like this,” said Councillor Michael Goldwax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.