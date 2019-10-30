Hampstead lays out details for Nov. 24 CSL Road building referendum

The Town of Hampstead has released a public notice laying out the particulars of the referendum to be held Sunday, Nov. 24 on whether the building at 5781 and 5783 Côte St. Luc Road should be demolished to make way for a 10-storey apartment building project.
Many vulnerable people live in the current buildings, and area residents more than met the numbers needed in a recent register to prompt the referendum.
Some facts:
• The referendum question will be: “Do you approve the Resolution PP-2019-01 entitled “Specific project aimed at allowing the construction of a 10-storey building located at 5781 and 5783 Côte St-Luc Road on lots 2 088 780 and 2 088 781 of the Quebec Cadastre Registry division of Montréal, Town of Hampstead?”
Those against the project would vote No, and those in favour would vote Yes. A majority of No votes among those voting would end the project.
• Those eligible to vote live in the area around the building The zones are RC-1, RA-1, RA-3, RA-4 and RA-5. The zones comprise such addresses and streets as 5675 to 6211 CSL Road, on the Hampstead side of the street; 8 to 53 Dufferin, 1 to 32 Dufferin, 1 to 16 Albion, 2 to 20 Briardale, 1 to 42 Cressy, 1 to 108 Finchley, 7 to 26 Glenmore, 1 to 67 Granville, 1 to 4 Haverstock, and 5555 to 5728 Queen Mary, amongst others.
• “Polling stations on polling day will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Irving L. Adessky, Community Center, 30 Lyncroft Road” in Hampstead Park. The voting result will be announced at [approximately] 8 p.m. Nov. 24.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.