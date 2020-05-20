The Town of Hampstead has launched an art contest for children and teenagers to spread "messages of hope" during the COVID-19 crisis.
The “Smile is contagious” contest is to help children "express their hope about the next day after confinement.
"While novel coronavirus has brought sadness and fear, it has also brought us closer as a community, and as families," says the town announcement. "Let’s share the optimistic view of our children, let’s see life in their colourful way."
The entry period began May 14, ends on May 21 "and is open to residents of Hampstead 17 years old and under."
An entry by e-mail must include the child's first name, age and parent’s name, and "only the child’s first name and age will be published.
"Your images must be square and the acceptable file formats are: jpg and png. The Town of Hampstead will own copyright in all submissions. By entering the contest you are giving permission to use your submission without financial or other compensation. All artwork must be submitted by a parent or guardian and sent via email to lkezas@hampstead.qc.ca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.