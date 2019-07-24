Hampstead homeowner not surprised at Steinberg veto

The reaction to Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg's recent veto of his council's 3-2 vote to reject a controversial Côte St. Luc Road apartment building project has prompted very strong reactions, including Facebook posts that include profanity.
But one resident not surprised by the veto was present at the July 15 special council meeting— resident and homeowner Jeremy Levi.
As The Suburban reported earlier this year, the council voted 5-0 to allow Levi to redo his home on Merton Road with the flat portion of his roof being 35 percent of the total measurement of the premises. The council felt that Levi had been given false hope over several months regarding his minor exemption request.
Steinberg vetoed, saying at the time the approval would create a precedent, and would prompt other residents to make similar demands.
At the next council meeting, after getting a legal opinion and with the presence of Councillor Harvey Shaffer this time after his absence the previous month, most of the council flipped and voted 5-1 against Levi's request.
After Steinberg's latest veto, we approached Levi to get his reaction.
The homeowner had no comment on the development project itself, a plan to replace two old apartment buildings on Côte St. Luc Road, with many vulnerable tenants, with a nine-storey apartment building, because he did not have enough information.
"But I feel for the tenants and the developers, because both parties are in 'no-man's land,'" Levi said. "In terms of [the veto], you witnessed the democratic process. This is exactly why you have these procedures in place.
"When you have controversial issues like this, the councilllors are the voice of the residents, and the councillors voted the way they thought the residents wanted to be heard," he added. "The Mayor, as he has done several times this past year, shows that he has no respect for the residents' voice or the democratic process, and will try his utmost to push through whatever he sees fit, without taking other councillors' opinions into regard."
Steinberg told the meeting that he vetoed because Councillor Shaffer was not present due to illness, and that the full council should vote on the issue. His veto can possibly be overturned at the Aug. 5 council meeting. The Mayor added that area residents have the final say via a petition process, and a possible register and possible referendum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.