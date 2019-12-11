Hampstead hired urban planning consult firm to look at 'vision' for CSL Road

The Town of Hampstead hired an urban planning consultation firm to look at a "vision" for the future of its part of Côte St. Luc Road.
Mayor William Steinberg, in trying to garner support from residents for a 10-storey apartment building to replace the approximately 75-year-old 5781-5783 CSL Road, cited the aged and in some cases decrepit buildings in the area.
During the December council meeting, Adriana Decker asked why the town doesn't "do a proper urban planning study, with traffic studies, environmental impact studies and also get feedback from the residents to develop a coherent view of CSL Road?
"Is that going to happen?"
Steinberg responded, "not only is it going to happen, it's already happening."
Decker was surprised.
"There was no call for bidders to hire a company, so how did the hiring of this company happen?" she asked.
Steinberg replied it was discretionary spending.
"What is the company, and how was it hired?" Decker pressed.
"It's BC2, they've already started their work, we're not sure how long it will take, and it will go through the planning and architectural committee and go through council — there are a number of steps — and make recommendations. It's already started.... We've already had one meeting with these consultants."
"That's good to hear," Decker said.
Steinberg later added that a traffic study is "only a tiny piece" of what the firm is doing.
Another resident asked if any council member is related to anyone at BC2 — previously, some made an issue of Steinberg being a fourth cousin of 5781-5783 CSL Road owner Mitchell Moss.
"I will even go as far to say that the first time I've actually heard we hired BC2 was just now," responded Councillor Michael Goldwax.
"Wow!" said an audience member.
Steinberg and the council later said, with each speaking on the record at the Mayor's request, that to their knowledge, they are not related to anyone at the firm.
