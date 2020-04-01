Hampstead details tax, public security, public works info

The Town of Hampstead has posted answers to residents' questions about the payment of property tax and issues involving such departments as Public Security and Public Works during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Tax payment is recommended through online banking or by cheque.
• The new due date for the second installment of property taxes is June 12.
• All post-dated cheques dated May 12 (the original second installment due date) "will not be cashed before the new June 12 due date."
• To change or stop a cheque, "please send your inquiry to taxation@hampstead.qc.ca or call 514-369-8200 x 6441."
• Asked if the town is still picking up large items, the response is that "the garbage collection company is mandated to pick up large items such as furniture, but not hazardous materials. Excess household garbage must be in the special yellow garbage bags."
• There will be parking tolerance until further notice on day parking, "no matter the street signs." There will be no tolerance for blocked driveways, hydrants and other access, and unlocked car doors.
• The town "will continue to issue certain permits. "Permit requests must be submitted via email to urbanisme@hampstead.qc.ca. Payment of the permit can be done by credit card by calling 514-369-8200 ext. 6438. Approved and paid permits will be forwarded via e-mail. Required signatures will be collected at a later date."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.