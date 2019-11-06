Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante’s suggestion that parents delay taking their children out on Halloween due to rain and wait until Nov.1 sparked viral debates across the island. “It is not up to the city to decide when parents and kids want to celebrate Halloween. The traditional date for years has been October 31,” said Mayor Georges Bourelle of Beaconsfield. Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Kirkland and Dorval announced to the public that Halloween would not be moved to another date while the city of Pointe-Claire issued a memo encouraging citizens to accommodate children on both dates.
Thousands of people posted their comments online, called in to radio talk shows and called their municipal councillors criticizing the City of Montreal for stepping out of bounds. Others were concerned that this move was another step in the direction of creating a society of “bubble wrapped snowflakes,” a term used to describe the increasing sensitivity, ideological mindset and lack of common sense of the “millennial” generation. Montrealer Trevor Peterson commented on one thread in regards to postponing Halloween “Don’t do it. Your kids have to learn that rain or shine, you show up”.
Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson said “The city does not own Halloween, ” and that seemed to sum up the sentiment of most residents.
Plante responded online to commentators using the hands up in the air ‘shrug’ emoji and wrote “damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
