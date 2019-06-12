Grenada PM visiting Montreal for Spice Isle festival

Keith C. Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada, and two of that country's performers, King Scholar and Shortpree, will be in Montreal July 13 at Vinet Park in Little Burgundy for Spice Island Cultural Day, event organizers announced.
The event, now in its second year, celebrates the cuisine and culture of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Last year's celebration attracted some 3,000 people.
“2018 was great for the first year, but 2019 promises to be even larger and greater,” stated Spice Island Cultural Day president Theodore H. Blaize, the new honourary consul for Grenada in Quebec.
This year's theme is “A Taste of the Spice Isle.”
"Patrons are promised a next level culinary experience in a family-friendly setting, along with delicious cuisine from across the Caribbean," organizers stated. "This second edition features a Tea Tent serving the Spice Teas of the Caribbean, a Vendors’ Market with everything from clothing to arts and crafts, a children’s corner and other activities."
This year's performers include gospel artists The Fitz-Patrick Sisters and Zina Edwards, Grenadian-Torontonian Soca star KennyC, the Jab Jab Orchestra, and local artists The Doggies, Delta Antoine, Jenny and Jenna Noel, Trinidadian Love Man Kent and West Can Dancers.
The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec has also named longtime Montreal entertainment impresario Sheldon Kagan an “Honourary Grenadian for the Day.”
“Sheldon is a legendary Montrealer with a big heart, and an enduring love of all things Caribbean, and we’re delighted to have his support,” stated organizer Gemma Raeburn-Baynes. “The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec continues to remain steadfast in its goal towards celebrating the culture and spirit of Grenada and to share it with everyone who resides in Quebec and elsewhere.”
For more information about the event, visit www.spiceislandculturalday.com.
