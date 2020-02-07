GoFundMe page started to help CSL youngster get life-saving surgery

A GoFundMe page was started late last week to help seven-year-old Côte St. Luc resident Anthony Sheinart receive life-saving surgery in the United States.
The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/f/anthonys039-angels-and-associates.
Anthony was diagnosed in October 2018 with Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), "a rare but severe condition that attacks the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord," says GoFundMe communications spokesperson Stéphanie Princivil. "It causes muscles to become weak, in many cases, leaving patients paralyzed."
Princivil added that Anthony's parents "found a surgeon in the United States that would be able to conduct a life-saving operation on Anthony that could help restore functions of his limbs. Family and friends from CSL are rallying on GoFundMe to raise $115,000."
The GoFundMe page was started by Anthony's Angels and Associates, a group of close-knit mothers whose children are close friends of Anthony's.
Following the AFM diagnosis, "Anthony spent 12 days in the ICU on BiPAP to help him breathe as the virus attacked him everywhere," the GoFundMe page says. "That boy who was always asked to just sit down for one minute could barely wiggle his fingers or toes. After two months, Anthony was 'recovered' enough to not be in the hospital and was transferred to live in a rehab centre.... Anthony remains mostly paralyzed and in a wheelchair."
While there is no cure for AFM, "Anthony’s parents have found an amazing surgeon based in the United States who has performed more than 30 lower limb surgeries, [in which] you take good working nerves and put them where he doesn’t have them anymore but should.
"Canada is not performing these surgeries at this point. They were able to meet this doctor, and have her assess that Anthony qualifies for this surgery.
"Anthony will have this surgery in March of this year, and given that the surgery needs to take place in the U.S., Anthony’s family will not have any medical coverage there. The surgery alone will cost approximately $34,000 USD. They will need to travel with the whole family for at least one week, take their younger child out of school, leave their home, family and community and hope for the best."
The GoFundMe organizers say Anthony’s family "does not want to ask for help.
"But after years of expenses and the high cost of the surgery and therapy with no coverage, they are left with no alternative.
"Our hope is that we can come together as a community to help them get through this."
