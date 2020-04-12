“They are the front lines,” says Melissa Nault, a technical designer in Montreal's fashion industry and Lasalle mother of three. We are trying to be their rearguard.”
‘They’ are the healthcare workers manning the ramparts against COVID-19 around Montreal, and Nault and her friends are trying to make sure their needs are covered.
Nault’s lifelong love of art, fashion and fabric led her to create the Adopt a Fabric MTL group of more than 130 fabric lovers and aficionados to collect unused product that was gathering dust or worse, headed for landfill. She and her two “fashion sisters,” Emelie Lozier and Keera Sama, heard that nurses and other workers had bruising on their faces and around their ears from long term use of masks, so they patterned a headband with buttons allowing users to give their ears a break. About a week and a half into their fabric project, they were ready to start making things, including headbands. “Then we heard about the shortage of masks and it evolved.”
She says the halting of normal life and staying at home with her family “has been a reflection for me. We decided to make the best of this. We are all at home and this thing felt like Armageddon was happening, but we weren't going to be doing anything about it? These people are working their butts off to keep us safe.”
The fabric she collected and her love of creating fashion and art were leading to something, she said. “A cause was brewing… Adopt a Fabric was meant to be, ‘Hey you like this fabric? Adopt it and make use of it instead of throwing it out’ and this was the perfect opportunity, and then we heard about the U.S. asking for firms not to send masks to Canada, and that was it. That was enough, we were going to do our part.”
Nault quickly pulled together a group of eight volunteer seamstresses from across Montreal to fashion headbands, pleated and Olson masks, and surgical caps. Word got out and she was flooded with orders categorized as health care workers, essential workers, pregnant women and private citizens. The first three groups get masks for free, she says, but the rest must pay a small fee which actually covers some costs, including shipping, so everyone can be involved.
Current orders represent some 500 masks plus headbands and caps. With increasing stay-at-home and travel restrictions, and for Nault with three young children at home, this is no mere casual hobby, even her husband and father – both mail carriers – are pitching in. Working on a one-week delay, she says the contributions are invaluable to those who need them, with feedback coming from nurses and other workers about fit, adjustment, helping them tweak sizes and designs.
The seamstresses are using fabric already collected by the Adopt a Fabric project and must follow simple mask guidelines about cotton and filters. “We use the material we have” she says, when asked what kind of support she could use. “We don't need money, but you can donate fabric, you can donate buttons, you can donate elastic.” Textile firms have also stepped up in response to her appeals, with 60 metres of cotton and more knit fabrics donated by Saint-Laurent-based Télio Fashion Fabrics last week.
“These people are out there putting themselves on the line every day. It’s unbelievable. This is what we need to do.”
To order masks or support the effort visit Adopt a Fabric Mtl on Facebook
