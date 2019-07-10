Get your hands dirty at New Hope's New Garden

The New Hope Senior’s Centre in NDG has a new Community Garden thanks to generous help from TD Canada Trust’s Friends of the Environment and Kensington Presbyterian Church, and in collaboration with Ça pousse! will build The New Hope Pollinator Garden and Sanctuary.
New Hope will also offer animator-led classes in various gardening topics on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.:
July 16: Planting the garden
August 6: Herbal teas
August 13: Making pesto
August 20: First harvest of greens and radishes
August 27: Beneficial insects & garden ecosystem
September 3: Ways to preserve herbs (drying & infusing in oil)
September 10: Seed saving
September 17: Final harvest, closing the garden
To register email Evita at newhope.programs@videotron.ca or call 514 484 0425 ext. 225
