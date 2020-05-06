Get paving

The asphalt and road maintenance industry is ready for the post-pandemic recovery CoVID-19 of the economy and road construction sites.
The Bitumen Quebec industry association announced this week that of the new prevention measures and rules enacted in workers’ health and safety had been put in place, and all stakeholders were anxious to get back to work on May 11.
Quebec’s bitumen producers and entrepreneurs operating asphalt plants and quarries for crushing aggregates have recently been authorized to maintain minimum priority activities in order to facilitate an active restart of operations. As a result, all the new health and safety prevention rules and measures issued by the Government of Quebec and enshrined in the CNESST CoVID-19 Guide have had time to be implemented and tested in anticipation of the resumption of work.
Association president Martin Pelletier said he hoped that the $5.4 billion of investments provided for in the provincial budget and devoted to road, rail and airports will help kickstart the economy “whose health and strength depend largely on the construction industry and government investments in roads and infrastructure.” The production capacity of plants and suppliers can meet current needs without difficulty he said, arguing that there’s no problem “even if the pace of the road work has to accelerate.”
As for prices per tonne of bitumen, last year the various recognized grades ranged from $870 and $1060, and this coming season, prices determined for Quebec under the rule of the lowest bidder to the MTQ call for tenders will place the price around $760 and $942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.