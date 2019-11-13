Fundraising campaign begun for Quebec ridings court case

The Citizens Committee for Fair Representation, a group formed to legally contest changes to Quebec ridings that took effect in the last provincial election, is appealing to the public for support through a recently created GoFundMe page.The challenge of the Quebec Electoral Commission’s new electoral map will be heard in Quebec Superior Court on December 3 and 4, 2019. It has been ongoing since 2017.
In the west end of Montreal, the changes resulted in the elimination of the Mont Royal riding and the enlargement of the D’Arcy McGee riding. This reduced the voting influence of Quebecers on the island of Montreal, and divides natural communities such as the Jewish community and the Filipino community.
The committee, headed by former MP Marlene Jennings and Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman, argued that the loss of ridings diminishes the electoral voices of non-francophones and splits ethnic communities between ridings.This campaign is endorsed by a coalition of elected officials including Councillor Marvin Rotrand (Montreal), Mayor William Steinberg (Hampstead) and Mayor Mitchell Brownstein (Côte Saint-Luc).
They are also generally calling for a new electoral map where the difference in population between ridings is no more than 10 percent, rather than the current 25 percent maximum.With no justification in the electoral law, some Quebec ridings have as few as 27,000 voters and others 61,000.
“With your support, we will be able to see this case through to a final court decision.Your contribution will give us the chance to ask the court to force the Commission de la representation électorale to respect the principle that all votes must have as close to equal weight as possible and stop the erosion of influence from heavily populated urban areas that are under-represented to sparsely populated regions that have unjustified over-representation in the National Assembly,” says the GoFundMe page.
Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg, whose town has committed to donating $1 per municipal resident to a court challenge, promoted the GoFundMe page.
“We’re hoping that people across Canada will provide money, so that we can keep this battle going,” the Mayor said.
The funds collected will be used for the challenge in the Quebec Superior Court. The recipient of the funds will be attorney Julius Grey, who is litigating the case.
If you prefer to donate by cheque, donations in the name of “Julius Grey in trust” can be mailed to, or dropped off at, Côte Saint-Luc City Hall, 5801 Cavendish Blvd., Hampstead Town Hall, 5569 Queen Mary Road; or at the Côte des Neiges--Notre Dame de Grace borough office, 5160 Decarie #710, Montreal, QC. H3X 2H9, “attention Councillor Rotrand.” They can also be dropped off at The Suburban, 7575 Trans Canada Highway in St. Laurent.
The page can be seen at www.gofundme.com/f/electoral-map-contestation-darcy-mcgee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.