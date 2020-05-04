French-only flyer in English newspaper may be mistake: company

An error may have been made if a French-only flyer was placed in the English-language Montreal Gazette, a representative of the company VertDure told Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss recently.
Staviss, along with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac, has been advocating, with numerous successes, for companies and municipal and provincial governments to have signs and provide communications with Quebec anglophones within what is allowed in the province's language laws.
VertDure's website is bilingual, and the English name of the greenspace treatment company is Forever Green.
Staviss wrote to the company that he saw its flyer in the Montreal Gazette.
"Your brochure was only in French," he wrote. "Just out of curiosity, do you want to attract English and allophone customers or only French-speaking customers? In my opinion, your objective is to attract customers regardless of the language they speak. So why did you distribute your leaflets only in French and not in English or even bilingual — it makes no sense to send a leaflet only in French to an English newspaper."
Staviss added that he discarded the flyer.
The lawyer received a reply from a company representative, saying "it is certainly a mistake because we usually do not distribute leaflets in the newspapers, but rather by Canada Post or Publisac."
Staviss replied that whether a mistake of that sort was made or not, "my question is exactly the same. Why was the leaflet only in French? Your answer leads me to believe that even if you were to send your leaflets by Canada Post or by Publisac, they would still be in French only. And in Montreal, Laval and the South Shore, where there is a high number of anglophone and allophone residents. As provided for in the Charter of the French Language, why not send a bilingual brochure instead of one only in French — sending bilingual flyers is more inclusive and attracts more customers."
We await a further reply from the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.