Australian native and former video game addict Cam Adair has given talks on overcoming his addiction to gaming and digital platforms all over the world and has appeared on Bloomberg, TED Talks, CNN and Forbes.
Now Adair, in partnership with McGill’s Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology and Ometz will be in Montreal next Wednesday, March 18th at Shaare Zion Congregation, 5575 Côte St. Luc Road in NDG, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Adair will talk about his own experience overcoming digital addiction and will help parents and kids of all ages to learn how to set healthy boundaries for digital use.
The event is free and open to parents and kids of all ages, but registration is a must and can be done via tinyurl.com/CamAdair.
To learn more Adair and his chosen path to help others rid themselves of gaming addiction, go online at gamequitters.com.
