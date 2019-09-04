Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor and Prof. Gerald Steinberg, president and founder of NGO Monitor, will be in Montreal Sept. 9 to discuss the fight against the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.
The two will be speaking during a cocktail dinatoire at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount at 5:30 p.m.
According to the organizers of the event, which is in support of NGO Monitor, the presentation by the two guests will “focus on successes in naming and shaming the promoters and funders of anti-Semitism and BDS, including the UN and Canada. NGO Monitor Canada Liaison Becca Wertman will also discuss her experience in identifying Canadian government funding to BDS-promoting groups.”
Organizers pointed out that Ambassador Prosor, now head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy, spent nearly three decades in Israel’s foreign service.
“At the UN, he countered the demonization and boycott campaigns by encouraging investment in Israeli ‘know-how.’”
“The answers to lies are facts,” stated Ambassador Prosor. “BDS uses lies, fabrications, and distortions against Israel, and NGO Monitor’s facts-based research exposes the BDS movement for what it is. The fight against BDS has to be waged by the state from one side and civil society from the other, and this is where NGO Monitor’s proven track-record of thwarting BDS all over the world comes into play.”
NGO Monitor, founded in 2002, “has been exposing and combatting government funding to groups that promote BDS and anti-Semitism, and that have ties to terror,” organizers said.
“Since its founding, NGO Monitor has been central in countering the organizations that lead the demonization and BDS campaigns under the facade of human rights,and in cutting off tens of millions of dollars,” stated Prof. Steinberg. “We have seen numerous governments around the world —including Canada, Denmark, and Switzerland — change their funding policies to groups that promote BDS and anti-Semitism.”
This event and another in Toronto are sponsored by the Canadian Friends of NGO Monitor.
For more information, email office@ngo-monitor.org
