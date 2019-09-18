Former CSL Mayor's wife concerned about 'monster homes'

Miriam Lang, the wife of former Côte St. Luc Mayor Bernard Lang, made an appearance at last week’s CSL council meeting to speak against the phenomenon of especially large homes being built.
The issue of “monster homes” was discussed years ago in neighbouring Hampstead. Before Lang spoke, CSL council had a special meeting to deal with a demolition request for a home on MacMurray, to replace it with a bigger one.
The decision whether to grant the request was deferred, but area residents who attended the meeting expressed concern about a home being built that would be bigger than neighbouring houses.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein explained that a new home could legally be up to 25 percent higher than neighbouring houses, “taking into account the average height of the neighbouring buildings located on the same side of the street.” The mayor added that the height of the new MacMurray home is more than a foot less than the legal maximum.
After the demolition meeting, Lang said she was not at council just about the MacMurray request, but to express her concern about very large homes being built in general.
“When my husband and I moved here [in the 1950s], Côte St. Luc was a little village,” she explained. “Over the years, I’ve been very happy to see our city developing into a beautiful, comfortable city where people want to live.”
Lang added that “what has been disturbing me lately is, when I go through the city on certain streets, next to beautiful little bungalows or split-levels, there’s a monster of a house that just does not belong.
“I’m beginning to see this throughout the city. When this city was being built... there was a harmonious look on all our streets. Now, neighbours next to these [bigger] homes are uncomfortable, to say the least.... What is the council doing by allowing this to happen? There should be a law that a house has to fit in harmoniously with others and a house shouldn’t be destroyed just because somebody wants to build a big house. When my husband was Mayor, there were very strict rules. Citizens are being disturbed and almost not thought about.”
Brownstein replied that he would ask the city staff to delve into the city’s bylaws in this regard.
“I don’t know how much our bylaws have changed with respect to this issue since Mayor Lang was Mayor,” the current Mayor said. “I don’t think they’ve changed that much. I’d like to get a little analysis on that. But we always try to have bylaws that make the most sense for the development of the city. If there are things that should be changed in the future, we would consider them.”
Also in response to Lang, Brownstein said the city always considers the impact of a new home on area residents.
“That’s why the [MacMurray demolition request] is being sent back, with that in mind, in terms of the [new home] fitting into the neighbourhood,” the Mayor explained. “Thank you so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.