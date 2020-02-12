Former CSL councillor Isadore Goldberg passes away at 94

When I saw former CSL councillor Isadore Goldberg at the city's annual Remembrance Day ceremony last November, I asked him how old he was for the purposes of my story on the event.
"Ninety-four, and if I make it, I'll be 95," the World War II veteran told me.
"You'll make it," I assured him.
Sadly, that was not to be. Goldberg passed away last week in his sleep after a short illness. He served on council from 1983 to 2001, including 11 years with former councillor Ruth Kovac, who died last September, as well as with current Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and seven years with current councillor Dida Berku.
Goldberg, from my observation, was understated, humble and, seemingly, underestimated. He was challenged in various elections for his District 1 seat, and won every time.
"Our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former City Councillor Isadore Goldberg," Brownstein wrote on Twitter. "He was a great friend to everyone. He will be dearly missed. He served our community and our country with honour and dignity."
Councillor Mike Cohen, who revealed the news on his blog at mikecohen.ca, wrote that Goldberg "was well regarded by his constituents. He faced opposition in most elections, but nobody could beat him. At public events, my late dad Larry would introduce him as the man who would stand outside on MacDonald Avenue to find everyone parking spots. Our condolences go to his family."
Berku told The Suburban that Goldberg was "always a gentleman, well prepared and very connected to his residents."
Former CSL councillor Glenn Nashen, who served with Goldberg for 11 years, wrote that the former councillor "was always at every city function and was an icon. He was the gentle King of MacDonald. May he be remembered as a dedicated civic leader who always fought for his constituents and for the good of Cote St. Luc."
