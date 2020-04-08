Federation CJA's guide to Passover Seders

Federation CJA has put out a strongly worded advisory that no one except those living under the same roof should be together for a Passover Seder, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The advisory was co-signed by dozens of local doctors and medical students. Passover this year begins the night of Wednesday April 8.
This is the advisory, in Frequently Asked Questions style:
Can we get together
for the Passover seders?
NO!
No invitations are allowed
No gatherings are allowed, no matter the occasion or reason
I finished my quarantine and am feeling better. My parents have been isolated for 14 days. Can we get together for the seders?
No
Even if you have completed a quarantine period, a 14-day isolation period or have even recovered from the disease, you must NOT meet for Passover.
Only people who normally live under the same roof can be part of your seder.
My relatives are driving in from New York (or anywhere else). They have dual citizenship. Can they still come over for Passover?
NO !
No guests are allowed at all
No gatherings are allowed at all
They must CANCEL their trip
If your relatives end up in Montreal, they must be quarantined
Can we get together for the second Passover seder?
NO
Can we get together for the Mimouna?
NO
Can we get together for Shabbat?
NO
If a family member is alone, can I invite him / her to Shabbat or the holidays?
NO
I’m healthy and so are my parents. We follow all the instructions. Is it really worth ruining the Pessach celebrations?
Yes
This is the only way to control this pandemic
No gatherings are allowed
You cannot know if you are a carrier of the disease, even without symptoms, or that you will not develop the disease sometime soon. Anybody can be contagious without even knowing it!
I am not sick. I even got tested for COVID-19 and my test result is negative. My family is in the same situation. Can we spend the Pessach holidays together?
NO !!!
Absolutely no gatherings allowed
The test can be falsely reassuring, especially if it was done in the early part of the disease
There are NO gatherings that can be safe for anyone
Each and every one of us must stay home. There is no room for discussion!
I received my seasonal flu shot. Am I protected against COVID-19?
NO
No vaccine currently exists to prevent COVID-19
Everyone seems to be saying something different. Who should I listen to?
Listen to medical experts in Public Health
The COVID-19 pandemic is their specialty!
Listen to the hundreds of doctors that are concerned about the future of our community. joel@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.