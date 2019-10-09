Federation CJA's 102nd AGM honours Edward Wiltzer

Federation CJA’s 102nd Annual General Meeting included the presentation of the prestigious Samuel Bronfman Medal to Edward Wiltzer, known to many as “Mr. Community.”
Wiltzer was presented with the medal by community philanthropist Charles Bronfman, son of Samuel Bronfman. Wiltzer was honoured for his “numerous communal contributions to Federation CJA, the Jewish General Hospital, and many other organizations,” according to a Federation CJA statement
The AGM attracted hundreds of attendees to the Gelber Conference Centre, where they honored Federation CJA’s “commitment to securing a strong, vibrant and safe future for the Montreal Jewish community.”
Also discussed were highlights of the 2018-2019 years, such as:
• “Inclusion throughout the Montreal Jewish community was bolstered in 2018 by the hiring of Federation CJA’s Community Inclusion Coordinator, the first role of its kind at any Federation in Canada.
• “Kehilla Montreal Residential Programs (KMRP) was welcomed into Federation CJA’s network of affiliated agencies, the first time a new organization was added in almost 40 years. KMRP was created as a community response to housing needs, and will provide vulnerable members of the Jewish and broader community with quality, safe and low-cost housing.”
• The Jewish Day Schools Needs Assessment, “in partnership with the Bronfman Jewish Education Centre, was completed by Federation CJA; in keeping with the findings of this effort, additional funds were invested in strengthening the capacity of schools to provide French language instruction.”
Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak spoke about Federation CJA 3.0’s three “key priorities for the future:
• “Jewish Identity & Engagement: Ensuring that we have a Jewishly-engaged community.”
• “Financial Resource Development: Securing the financial resources to meet the needs of our community.”
• “Institutional Strengthening: Making evidence-based decisions grounded in data and evaluation.”
Federation CJA president Gail Adelson-Marcovitz thanked outgoing president David Amiel “for his passion and dedication over the past two years,” and “shared her thoughts on how the organization must keep pace with an evolving community by continuing to move beyond the annual campaign and to open its tent wider.”
Adelson-Marcovitz also highlighted the Passport to Jewish Life “as an example of the new creative partnerships with foundations and large family donors that Federation CJA is pursuing.
“We must work collaboratively with organizations and partners across the broad communal landscape, affirming Federation CJA’s role as a community convener and working together, united in common purpose, understanding that it takes a community to build a community,” she added.
