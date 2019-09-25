Federation CJA's Choices fundraiser a success

Federation CJA’s Women’s Philanthropy Campaign held its annual Choices fundraiser at the Gelber Centre Sept. 15, attracting more than 200 women.
This year's theme was "Your Choice. Your Journey." As was the case at last year's event, four guests spoke and attendees had the choice of attending two speeches. This year, fully French sessions were added.
"Funds raised from the inspirational evening went to support the 102nd Combined Jewish Appeal," organizers stated.
This year’s speakers included Arielle Di Porto of The Jewish Agency, "who has been promoting and processing Aliyot worldwide for over 30 years, including clandestine missions across the Middle East and beyond; Marie-Hélène Laramée, who has spent her career fighting against poverty and social exclusion; Rachel Fish, a Harvard-educated Judaic scholar dedicated to creating positive change on campus; and Nell Scovell, a Hollywood director, producer and writer who helped shatter comedy’s glass ceiling."
The event was chaired by Karen Aflalo, Romy Hutman, Joanna Yufe Naimer and Alissa Rappaport.
“All four of our speakers have had very different journeys, but whether their passion is rescue missions or social work, education or comedy, they are all deeply committed to securing a strong, vibrant and inclusive future," stated Ruth Bensimon Choueke, Chair of the 2019 Women’s Philanthropy Campaign. “They reminded us how important it is to make the choice to give back to community.”
Organizers explained that the annual event "invites women to network and be inspired while raising funds for Federation CJA’s Combined Jewish Appeal campaign.
"A division of Federation CJA, Women’s Philanthropy strives to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate, through deeds and financial commitment, according to the principles of chesed (caring and compassion) and tikun olam (repairing the world)."
Donations to the 2019 Combined Jewish Appeal, as well as to the new Community Security Network fund, can be made by visiting: cja19.federationcja.org.
