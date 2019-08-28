Federation CJA launches Combined Jewish Appeal 2019 campaign

Federation CJA kicked off its 102nd Combined Jewish Appeal fundraising campaign with a sold-out “uplifting celebration of community in two-part harmony” at Arsenal last week that attracted a massive audience of 1,200.
The headliner for the Aug. 22 launch party was Israeli “singalong sensation” Koolulam.
The annual CJA campaign raises funds for programs and services in Montreal, in Israel and throughout the Jewish world.
“The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Secure Our Future,’” Marc Kakon, Chair of the 2019 Combined Jewish Appeal, announced. “Securing our future means protecting our heritage, our way of life — and being united in tradition, philosophy, and ancestry. It is the power of ensuring that our children and grandchildren grow up with the same choices and freedoms as we have. That they develop a deep love for our rich traditions. A strong and proud sense of Jewish identity.”
According to a statement from the organization, Federation CJA is “asking everyone in the community to continue their steadfast support for the annual Combined Jewish Appeal campaign, as well as to consider a special one-time additional donation to support a community-wide security infrastructure upgrade.
“In partnership with experts in the field and in collaboration with over 31 local Jewish institutions, Federation CJA is spearheading efforts to develop best practices to enhance the safety, security and resilience of our schools, synagogues and agencies,” the statement also says. “The Community Security Network fund will allow us to establish consistent security protocols for Montreal’s Jewish institutions as well as to provide ongoing training and upgrades in the years to come. With the rise of anti-Semitism around the world, Federation CJA is proud to be leading efforts to elevate our level of security consciousness and preparedness, and we are asking everyone to participate in securing the future of our community.”
Kakon is supported this year by a volunteer leadership team, including Ruth Bensimon Choueke, Chair of Women’s Philanthropy Campaign; Michael Dadoun, Chair of the Sepharade Philanthropy Campaign; Mark Brender, Chair of The Network Campaign; Steven Sitcoff, Chair of the West Island Campaign; Laura Sonego Assor, Chair of the GenMTL Campaign; and Gillian Gornitsky, Chair of the GenMTL NXT Campaign.
