Federation CJA awards recognize excellence

Federation CJA held its annual Jewish Leadership Recognition Awards at the Gelber Centre June 17, presenting 23 awards to recipients in recognition of their achievements in leadership and community programming in the Montreal Jewish community “and beyond.”
The ceremony, attended by some 300 community members, was hosted by Federation CJA President David Amiel and entertainment was presented by hypnotist/mentalist Spidey, star of the Netflix original series Brainchild.
“Each of you has defined your life by doing something extra for your community,” Amiel told this year’s honourees. “You’ve gone beyond your daily routine and devoted time and energy to improving people’s lives. Each of you is best described by the many things you’ve done, and continue to do, on behalf of others.”
The honourees included, amongst others:
• Evan Feldman and Rabbi Reuben Poupko, presented with the Federation CJA Distinguished Leadership Award, for “exceptional and enduring service to the Jewish community,” says a Federation CJA statement.
• Jewel Lowenstein, presented with the prestigious Mildred B. Lande Award, for her “inspiring contributions to Women’s Philanthropy.”
• Michael Cape, a longtime Montreal Jewish community volunteer, presented with the Manny Batshaw Award “for longstanding community service.”
• Alan Maislin, presented with the RBC Dominion Securities Tikun Olam Award, “for his dedicated service to the broader community.” Maislin is the current president of the Board of Directors of the CIUSSS West-Central-Montreal.
• Steve Sebag and Lawrence Witt received the Gertrude & Henry Plotnick Young Leadership Award; and Amanda Abrams and Amanda Cape were presented with the Jon Roskies Award for New Leadership.
• The Limmud Centre, a homeschooling program for boys “designed to fill the secular educational gap in the Montreal Lubavitch community; and Federation CJA’s Russian-Speaking Jews (RSJ) Initiative, received the Award for Excellence in Community Programming.
The entire list of honourees can be seen at www.federationcja.org/en/awards-2019.
