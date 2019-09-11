The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has released a list of options for observant Jews who cannot vote in the federal election on Oct. 21, which falls on the Jewish High Holy Day of Shemini Atzeret.
• To vote by mail, register online before Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at elections.ca
• Vote at any Elections Canada office from the day after the election is called until 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
• Vote by advance poll at polling stations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m between Oct. 11 and 14.
• For students, “Elections Canada offices will be open on many post-secondary campuses for five days approximately two weeks before Election Day, Oct. 5 to 9.”
