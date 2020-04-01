Facts about the new COVID-19 drive-through screening site in CSL

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal has released detailed information about their new drive-through COVID-19 screening site in the back of Quartier Cavendish, which opened Sunday March 29 and operates seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Visits can only be made by appointment, call 1-877-644-4545. Four hundred people a day can be seen.
• "Individuals will be screened in their vehicles only, which they will not be permitted to leave."
• "To apply for screening, you must have travelled over the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has travelled over the last 14 days and is sick and/or, you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, and sore throat. As the situation evolves, screening criteria can change at any time.
The process in seeking an appointment:
• "You will be asked to complete an online form, which automatically determines whether you meet the criteria for screening or not."
• "If you meet the criteria, your name will be added to an already existing list of patients who require COVID-19 screening."
• "If your postal code begins with H3 and H4, you will be contacted directly by a health care worker from CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. You will be asked a second set of questions to re-confirm your screening eligibility."
• "You may be asked to visit another screening clinic, depending on the circumstances."
• "If you have the above-mentioned symptoms, you may also visit the walk-in screening clinic on the island of Montreal."
Other facts
• Appointments are non-transferable.
• "The screening clinic will turn away anyone who fails to arrive for the appointment on the pre-assigned date or who has not officially been given an appointment."
• "Upon arrival at the drive-through screening clinic, one valid photo identification must be provided (ex. driver’s licence, healthcare insurance card)."
• "To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect healthcare workers, it is of the utmost importance that you comply with the instructions that you are given when you arrive."
• "All of the necessary safety precautions relating to the drive-through COVID-19 clinic have been taken, in accordance with the CIUSSS’s healthcare professionals and health authorities. Only those who have received an appointment will be screened for COVID-19 in their vehicle."
• "In addition to patrols of the area by officers from the Department of Public Safety and the police, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal has arranged for security guards to be in the Quartier Cavendish parking lot to ensure the highest level of security for everyone at all times."
