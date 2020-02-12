Ensemble Montréal, groups demand implementation of body cams at SPVM

The Ensemble Montréal, city hall’s official opposition, and local community groups are calling for the “rapid deployment” of body cams on SPVM police officers, as part of the groups’ efforts to combat police racial profiling.
The motion will be debated at the Feb. 24 Montreal council meeting.
A year ago, the Plante administration rejected the idea of body cams. The Mayor said at the time that they would be too costly.
“With regard to racial profiling, in the past year, there’s been no improvement — on the contrary, things have gotten worse,” said Abdelhaq Sari, Ensemble Montréal’s spokesperson for public safety. “Last October, a report on police stop-and-checks revealed that indigenous and black people are between four and five times more likely than whites to be stopped by SPVM officers. As for people of Arab origin, they are on average twice as likely to be stopped as a white person.”
Marvin Rotrand, the independent councillor for Snowdon and dean of city council, said that “for years, the SPVM has been insisting that it takes racial profiling issues seriously with its action plans, policies and employee training.
“There’s been lots of lip service, but very little concrete action,” he added. “Last year, it had an opportunity to act by recommending the adoption of body-worn cameras after completing the pilot project. But it refused, claiming the costs were too high. That’s truly regrettable.”
Rotrand also said a new report indicates that the SPVM “improperly assessed the costs of the project as well as the impact of body cams on public confidence.”
“According to the SPVM, it would cost $17.4 million to implement the technology, and $24 million per year in staff and management costs. These costs are excessive and reflect neither reality nor the many technologies on the market. For example, they chose the most expensive technology for video data storage, while other cities are doing it for much less with other technologies.”
Sari said the cameras “have proven their worth in other cities.
“They protect both the residents and the police. The captured video provides an additional tool to complement officers’ event reports, facilitates evidence sharing with Crown prosecutors, improves public perception of the role of police, and decreases vexatious and unfounded complaints against police officers. Our motion calls on the Plante administration to review its previous decision and authorize deployment of body cameras as fast as possible.”
The Ensemble Montréal motion is supported by many local groups that defend the rights of Montrealers “from diverse origins,” including the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).
“What Montrealers tell us is that the issue of racial profiling is far from being resolved,” said Alain Babineau of CRARR. “We have to put the subject of body cams back on the table. Let’s not forget that the technology has greatly evolved since the pilot project ended in 2017. We are of the opinion that body cameras will protect both police and residents. It’s a win-win solution.
Abdelaziz Rzik, vice president and founding member of the Muslim Association of Montreal North and a member of the Arab communities’ SPVM oversight committee from 2008 to 2018, said his goal has “always been to combat profiling and enable mutual respect between police officers and the members of my community. Real action is required to enable us to work together — they must deploy these body cameras.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.