EMSB planning for elementary school reopening May 19

The English Montreal School Board is working towards reopening its elementary schools May 19, following the Quebec government's announcement Monday of its plans for the province's school system, Director General Ann Marie Matheson announced Monday night.
"To ensure social distancing, only 15 students will be permitted per classroom, said Education Minister Jean–François Roberge," she pointed out. "He also stipulated that this return to school is optional for elementary students. Parents are not required to send their elementary aged children back to school. Some parents may choose to keep their child at home if, for example, the child or someone else in the home has a weak immune system. Parents will be surveyed next week to see how many children will be returning to school on May 19."
Matheson also pointed out all Quebec high schools will not reopen until the fall, "but according to the Education Minister, opportunities will be provided so that our secondary students may continue their learning at home.
"Like universities and CEGEPS, EMSB Adult Education centres will also not re-open their doors, but distance learning will be explored. Vocational training centres in the EMSB will re-open their doors on a rotating schedule to ensure social distancing, while still allowing students to take part in hands-on practical learning. More information to follow."
Matheson added that the EMSB will "follow all protocols set out by the Ministry of Education and Santé Publique in order to ensure that our staff and students remain safe....There will an opportunity, by invitation, for parents to pick up their child’s belongings at the school."
The Director General revealed that "teachers and staff will be required to report to work / school as of May 4 in order to prepare for the return of the elementary students and to support high school learning. Teachers and staff will continue to make weekly calls, or email contact, with their students. Social distancing will be required when in school buildings."
The EMSB will also "provide all-day daycare services in some schools for the school-aged children of teachers and staff from May 4 until May 16 – until elementary schools re-open in Montreal. A survey will be sent to teachers and staff next week to assess the need."
