Residents of St. Laurent and the Town of Mont Royal will hear a siren blast this Friday evening between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., as the siren at the Saputo plant on Côte-de-Liesse will be sounded.
No measures should be taken by residents as the test, coordinated by the Centre de sécurité civile de Montréal in collaboration with seven businesses in the urban agglomeration, is to ensure that equipment functions properly and determines the readiness of responders for emergency procedures.
It is also an opportunity to inform the public of which actions to take should the siren sound during a major industrial accident involving the release of toxic gas:
IF THE SIREN BLASTS,
HEAD INDOORS FAST!
Alert sirens are meant to warn people who are outdoors to quickly find shelter.
Enter the nearest building, close doors and windows and shut the ventilation system.
Do not attempt to go pick up your children at school as this may put you and your children in danger.
Do not needlessly tie up phone lines.
Following the guidelines will facilitate the work of first responders in the event of an actual toxic release.
After three (3) minutes, the alert signal will stop, and media outlets will provide the public with safety procedures issued by public authorities.
In the event of a major disaster, the Town of Mount Royal will use CodeRED, a high-speed telecommunication network, to notify you. Register at http://public.coderedweb.com/cne/fr-CA/B1FA89D524DD
