The St. Laurent riding is undoubtedly a Liberal stronghold, so much so that the only recent federal political excitement there was the 2017 nomination race that saw Emmanuella Lambropoulos win and St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa excluded by Liberal bigwigs from running.
Here are the contenders:
• Emmanuella Lambropoulos, a St. Laurent native, succeeded former MP and Liberal leader Stéphane Dion, and has spoken out on several issues, including anglophone rights, during her time in Parliament. She was a French and History teacher at Rosemount High School, and “closely supported children with learning disabilities in her six years teaching at LaurenHill Academy,” her party bio says.
• Richard Serour for the Conservatives: Serour, also a St. Laurent native, has been President and CEO of the Canadian Immigration Council, helping people immigrate to Canada. He has also been a CJAD host (as Ricky Cyr) and an opinion writer for The Suburban. “Richard is recognized as one of the leading professionals in the field of immigration in Montreal and Quebec,” says his party bio. “Perfectly quadrilingual (English, French, Arabic and Hebrew), he spends his free time in arenas watching and encouraging his sons in hockey and talking with people in the community.” Serour also noted recently on Facebook that signs of his that were stolen and vandalized were used in the recent climate change march downtown.
• Miranda Gallo for the NDP: Gallo is a “social justice activist and human rights advocate” who “has been working with the Montreal Muslim community to fight Islamophobia and for a not-for-profit organization in Saint-Laurent that advocates for human rights in the Middle East.” Gallo has also made news recently — B’nai Brith Canada called for her disqualification, saying she has campaigned for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The NDP declined to disqualify her.
• Georgia Kokotsis for the Green Party. Kokotsis is a “semi-retired, self-employed consultant, single mother of an environmentally-aware teenager and “has been a volunteer member of the Blue Dot Movement, a project of the David Suzuki Foundation, for several years and has participated in many awareness-raising events regarding climate change and the importance of fortifying our laws at the highest level to protect our precious environment,” says her party bio.
• Christopher Mikus for the People’s Party of Canada.”Our generation has the ability to inspire great change in the political sphere and I hope to be at the forefront of that change,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the Metro newspaper, Mikus supports party leader Maxime Bernier’s wish to tighten the criteria for immigration, and Bernier’s support for “traditional Canadian values.” Mikus also told Metro that the Trudeau government “focuses too much on green energy rather than the oil industry.”
• Thérèse Miljours for the Bloc Québècois: According to her party bio, Miljours “studied accounting at the Université du Quebec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. She was the administrative manager of a large-scale furniture store in Amos, as well as a seniors’ residence in Rouyn-Noranda, and an accounting experience with a steel manufacturer in the same city.”
