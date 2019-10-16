Ridings in much of The Suburban‘s west end (as opposed to West Island) coverage area have been Liberal strongholds for many years, with one distinct recent exception — Outremont.
The riding includes Outremont itself, the Mile End and the eastern part of Côte des Neiges.
Federal politics was rocked in 2007 when the NDP’s Thomas Mulcair won the riding, and the former party leader held it until he retired from politics in 2018. The Liberals then reclaimed the riding when Rachel Bendayan won a by-election earlier this year. Now, she is running for re-election.
The riding, as well, went Conservative from 1988 to 1993 with Jean-Pierre Hogue.
This year’s contenders:
Rachel Bendayan for the Liberals: The incumbent was born in Outremont, and is a community leader there and has been a lawyer and community advocate. Bendayan “built a successful legal practice at Norton Rose Fulbright in the field of litigation and international arbitration while also teaching at the Faculty of Law of the Université de Montréal. She then served as Chief of Staff to the federal Minister of Small Business and Tourism, where she played a key role in developing the Liberal government’s women’s entrepreneurship strategy.”
Jasmine Louras for the Conservatives. Louras is making a second attempt to claim the riding for her party after trying earlier this year in the February 2019 by-election. According to her party bio, Louras “began her undergraduate studies in biochemistry and exercise science before transitioning into law. She also made her mark in the Montreal start-up scene and later landed a prestigious internship at the Consulate of the United States of America in Montreal in Public Diplomacy, Public Affairs and Foreign Commercial Service. She has also started the Hellenic Jewish Partnership to establish the community on the world stage.”
Andrea Clarke for the NDP: Clarke is attempting to reclaim the riding for her party, after Julia Sanchez tried in this past winter’s by-election and came in second. According to her party bio, Clarke is the “executive director of a non-profit organization in NDG that provides social and medical services to youth in need. She has seen first-hand the harm done when institutions use their powers against the people they serve, and she’s been fighting to ensure that power is shared between decision makers and the grassroots.”
Célia Grimard for the Bloc Québécois: Grimard’s background is in communications, research and public and corporate affairs, and she is a graduate in international relations from UQAM. She is also described in her party bio as a committed activist for Quebec’s independence. “She was a member of the PQ executive in Mercier (1999-2000) and Outremont (2017) and a volunteer for many provincial and federal election campaigns,” her bio adds. “Outremont is a riding with a complex territory— it is Quebec today in many ways,” she says.
Daniel Green for the Green Party: Green, deputy leader of the Green Party, came in third in the Outremont by-election. He has been an environmental activist since the 1970s, including as a consultant for the Sierra Club of Canada, the Société pour vaincre la pollution (SVP), Coalition Eau Secours, Fondation Rivières, Nature Québec, Parks Canada “and for numerous municipalities,” says his party bio. “He has advocated for the introduction of a proportional voting system. He believes that proportional representation would make elections more democratic and representative.”
Sabin Lévesque for the People’s Party of Canada: Lévesque’s party bio says that as a PPC candidate he is “ready to fight for the benefit of all Canadians, not just a chosen few.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.