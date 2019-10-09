Here is a look at the federal candidates in Lasalle-Émard-Verdun in alphabetical order.
The Bloc Québecois’ Isabel Dion is a social worker at the CISSS de Laval. She has experience working previously for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal and for the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay. Dion is currently the president of the Commission de la citoyenneté du Bloc Québécois, where she is mandated to encourage participation of Quebecers in the party debates.
Liberal David Lametti has been the Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun since October 2015. He is also the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Before politics, Lametti was a Professor of Law at McGill University for 20 years. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade in 2015 and then as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development in 2017. Lametti holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Toronto and two law degrees from McGill University. He then went on to pursue a Master of Laws degree from Yale Law School, and finally, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in law at Oxford University.
The Green Party’s Jency Mercier is both an environmentalist and an artist. She has been involved with a wide-range of initiatives from urban pollination projects to political campaigns. Mercier holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and multi-ethnic intervention from Université de Montréal. Her first foot in the political world was when she ran for office in the 2013 municipal election in Verdun. After this experience, she wanted to expand her passion for environmental conservation and equity as a member of the Green Party of Canada in 2015. Now, Mercier hopes to combat climate change while giving equal access to social services for everyone in the country.
Conservative Claudio Rocchi has more than 40 years of experience in the banking industry. He first started working for the Bank of Montreal at the age of 19 and then worked his way up to becoming the Regional Director of the Montreal South-West area at the age of 34. Rocchi graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in 1989. Throughout his career, he was responsible for supervising employees and managing assets of up to $2 billion. Rocchi was also involved in philanthropic work with Centraide Montreal and EPOC Montreal over the years.
New Democrat Steven Scott is presently a professor of social justice and the Bible at Concordia University. Before pursuing his studies at university, Scott worked for many years as a server and a store clerk to make ends meet. He says that background gives him an understanding of the financial difficulties that exist for those who are struggling to find a job or who are marginalized from society. For many years, he raised awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and worked with multiple community groups in Montreal. Scott hopes to work to give more options to low-income families with healthcare, access to housing and a fairer economic system.
Since 1991, the People’s Party Daniel Turgeon has been teaching English as a second language in Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and China. Turgeon speaks fluent English, French and Spanish. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Concordia University in 1997 and with a law degree from the Lincoln Law School of San Jose in 2000.
