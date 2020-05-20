Dormez-vous donating $275,000 in sleep essentials to JGH, Salvation Army

Dormez-vous, the mattress retail store, announced it is donating a combined $275,000 in sleep essentials to vulnerable clients at the Salvation Army in Quebec and frontline workers at the Jewish General Hospital, to help out during the COVID-19 crisis.
The essentials being donated as part of the chain's Giving Program will include mattresses, beds and sleep essentials to help those impacted by the pandemic.
"Our province has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis as vulnerable and at-risk communities continue to seek safe shelter that provide comfortable sleeping conditions and deliver physical distancing measures," stated Stewart Schaefer, president of Dormez-vous. "We are working closely with community organizations to understand their needs and provide essential sleep products that will support those who need it most, with a safe and secure place to rest each night."
Dormez-vous's announcement says the donation to the Salvation Army will provide "necessary assistance to accommodate safe, comfortable and secure sleeping arrangements for their clients who are particularly vulnerable during these heightened times. The donation will help seven Salvation Army locations, including Le Centre Booth for men struggling with homelessness, drug addiction or mental health and L'Abri d'Espoir, a shelter for women in difficulty. Last year, the Salvation Army provided 290 beds daily to women and men in need across Quebec."
Glen Shepherd, Interim Colonel Commanding Officer, Salvation Army, Quebec Division, stated that for several years, Dormez-vous "has been an important partner of the Salvation Army. This year, especially under amplified circumstances, Dormez-vous is once again stepping in and allowing us to replace the mattresses and bed frames in our men's shelter, Le Centre Booth as well as our women shelter, L'Abri d'Espoir. Such a gesture of generosity allows the Salvation Army to continue its mission to transform lives and restore hope and dignity to those most in need.''
The company's donation to the Jewish General will "establish temporary rest and sleeping arrangements for frontline medical personnel working extended hours or needing to practice social distancing to keep them and their families safe. The Jewish General Hospital was the first hospital in Montreal to treat adult patients with the coronavirus. Their response to COVID-19 is critical in containing the impact of this virus and providing our community with useful resources."
Bram Freedman, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, said that the hospital "cannot stress how important, even under normal circumstances, it is to have comfortable break and resting rooms for our medical residents. As front-line workers, residents work long hours in hospital on call. The value of having a safe, clean and comfortable place when opportunities for rest and quiet arise is even more essential in times like these. The JGH Foundation is very grateful to Dormez-vous for their valuable donation that will allow our front-liners to wake up restored and ready to continue the fight to conquer COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.