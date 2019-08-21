DoorDash food delivery service launches operation in St. Laurent

The San Francisco-based company DoorDash, a food delivery service, has expanded to Montreal with a corporate office downtown at Place Ville Marie and a "Dasher onboarding office" in St. Laurent.
Dashers are the company's delivery people.
The service exists in more than 4,000 cities, and the company says the Montreal expansion means it will serve more than 750,000 area residents.
Other food delivery companies operating in Montreal include Uber Eats and Foodora. The latter company is promoted by young people handing out promotional material downtown.
Door Dash touted its entry into Montreal as "bringing new jobs to the area, expanding opportunities for local businesses, and customer benefits with special promotions for residents."
Door Dash is linked with more than 300 local restaurants, including Boustan, Cacao 70, Mon Ami, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce, Abe & Mary's, Poulet Rouge and Foodtastic Brands "with concepts that include Souvlaki Bar, La Belle et la Boeuf, and Bacaro.
"We're thrilled to launch in Montreal, our first predominantly French-speaking market, and continue to expand our fast-growing Canadian footprint," stated Brent Seals, DoorDash's Country Director of Canada. "As we continue to grow in Canada, it's a priority for us to invest in and empower the local communities we serve. We are on track to expand our footprint to more than 100 cities in Canada by the end of the year, and look forward to building strong relationships with Canada's diverse customer base."
The company's delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., "seven days a week to Ahuntsic, Cartierville, Côte-des-Neiges, Lachine, Décarie Blvd., Monkland in NDG, Town of Mount Royal, Westmount and St. Laurent."
DoorDash is available as an app on Android or iOS.
