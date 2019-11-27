Digital Creation Lab launched at St. Laurent library

St. Laurent's Bibliothèque du Boisé, located on Thimens Blvd., recently launched the Mixlab, a "state-of-the-art experimental and sharing laboratory," the borough announced.
The project was made possible through $200,000 granted to St. Laurent "under the Entente sur le développement culturel de Montréal (Agreement on the cultural development of Montréal) concluded between the City of Montréal and the Government of Quebec," says a borough statement.
The Mixlab "provides users with an opportunity to develop their knowledge of such topics as robotics, photography, video game creation, virtual drawing and programming, in addition to recording their own music with specialized equipment."
Mayor Alan DeSousa stated that the borough is "proud to embark on this transition to digital technology and to offer our residents a high-level technological environment free of charge.
"By enabling everyone to discover specialized equipment, we are making the digital world more democratic and giving everyone the chance to go from dream to virtual reality," he added.
The lab includes two rooms — l'Atelier (workshop) and le Studio.
"With or without the assistance of a resource person, beginners and experts alike will be able to carry out numerous projects, build electronic circuits, create a digital comic strip or transfer old cassette recordings to a new medium," the borough statement adds. "There is a wide range of equipment available, such as graphics tablets, construction and robotics games, electrical circuit assemblies, a video camera and a mixing surface. Instruments are also available to music creators, including a digital piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and synthesizer."
The lab is "available free of charge, upon reservation, to all holders of a valid membership card from the Réseau des Bibliothèques de Montréal.:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.