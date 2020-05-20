Detailed COVID-19 stats released for Montreal

Santé Publique de Montréal has released detailed statistics regarding COVID-19 cases and deaths in the various boroughs and cities on the island of Montreal.
They include, as of May 12:
• On the island of Montreal as a whole, there were 19,878 cases and 2,008 deaths, of which 3,743 cases were health care workers. One thousand six hundred and fifty deaths were in closed milieus, which includes CHSLDs, private seniors homes, rehabilitation centres and hospitals. Cases reached peaks between mid-April and early May.
• Côte St. Luc had 405 cases and 22 deaths. Thirty of the cases are health care workers, and 15 of the 22 deaths (68 percent) were in “closed milieus.” Cases in Côte St. Luc reached peaks March 22 and April 5, and fell off sharply afterwards.
(Note: the stats say cases are assigned to a district on the basis of the postal code of a residence, but The Suburban knows for a fact that some residents in Côte des Neiges-NDG, particularly Snowdon, receive mailings destined for Cote St. Luc residents based on their postal codes.)
PLEASE SEE CHART ON PAGE A10
• In Côte des Neiges-NDG, there were 1,616 total cases and 175 deaths. Two hundred and twenty-nine of the cases were health care workers, and 148 of the 175 deaths (85 percent) were in “closed milieus.” Peaks of cases were reached April 5 and 12.
• Dollard des Ormeaux had 290 total cases and 22 deaths — 59 of the cases were health care workers. Twelve of 22 deaths were in closed environments, 55 percent of the total. Peaks of cases were reached in early May.
(Note: These numbers seem to conflict with reports that 64 residents of a DDO CHSLD have died of the virus as of May 8.)
• Dorval had 147 cases and 29 deaths, with 15 of the cases being health care workers. Twenty-seven of 29 deaths were in closed milieus, 93 percent of the total. Peaks of cases were reached in early May.
• In Lachine, there were 417 cases and 59 deaths, with 68 of the cases being health care workers. Fifty of 59 deaths were in “closed milieus,” a total of 85 percent. Peaks were reached in mid-April and early May.
• In LaSalle, there were 946 cases and 129 deaths, with 154 cases being health care workers. One hundred and three of the 129 deaths were in closed milieus, 80 percent of the total. Peaks were reached in mid-April.
• In Town of Mount Royal, there were 226 cases and 59 deaths, with 17 cases being health care workers. Fifty-five of 59 deaths were in closed milieus, 93 percent of the total. The peak was reached in early May.
• In Outremont, there were 222 cases and eight deaths, with 16 cases being health care workers. Three of eight deaths were in closed milieus, 38 percent of the total. Peaks were reached in late March and early April.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, there were 377 cases and 21 deaths, with 101 cases being health care workers. Seventeen of the 21 deaths were in closed milieus, 81 percent of the total. There were several peaks between early April and early May.
• In Pointe Claire, there were 145 cases and 21 deaths, with 19 cases being health care workers. Fifteen of 21 deaths were in closed milieus, 71 percent of the total. Peaks were reached in mid-April and early May.
• In St. Laurent, there have been 710 cases and 76 deaths, with 126 cases being health care workers. Sixty-five of 76 deaths were in “closed milieus,” a total of 86 percent. Peaks were reached throughout April and early May.
• In Westmount, there have been 149 cases and 17 deaths, with nine cases being health care workers. Fourteen of 17 deaths were in “closed milieus,” a total of 82 percent. The peak was reached in late April.
