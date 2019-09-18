Less than two years after his defeat in the last City of Montreal election, former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is not closing the door to a return to politics. In the meantime, he remains busier than ever and based on his appearances on the society scene, his popularity has only grown.
It is indeed an understatement to say that Coderre is a changed man. Following two decades in politics, the first thing he did after the 2017 vote was focus on his health. He took up boxing, exercising and changed his eating habits. The end result thus far is a 127-pound weight loss.
“I am boxing three to four times a week,” Coderre told The Suburban in an interview. “I am in the ring for about 55 minutes, as well as hitting the bag and shadow boxing. I follow that off with work on the treadmill and weightlifting. I feel good.”
If he does decide to go back into politics, Coderre is doing things right. He currently has four jobs: an ambassador for the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, special advisor for strategic and international development at Stingray Digital, board member for the Eurostar international high speed rail service and special advisor to The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). And just like he did as Mayor, he is a frequent attendee at high profile events.
Coderre established exceptionally strong ties with the Jewish community, especially during his four years as Mayor. That is why he was asked to serve as an honourary co-chair for tomorrow's - Thursday, September 19 - Jewish National Fund Sapphire Jubilee Negev Gala at Le Windsor Ballrooms.
JNF, Israel’s premier social infrastructure organization, will pay tribute to its “Woman of the Year”—a beloved Canadian patriot and community leader, Barbara Seal. Drawing her inspiration from the Judaic value of Tikkun Olam—healing the world—she hopes to seed future medical breakthroughs by galvanizing support for the construction of the Abramovich Building for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at Tel Aviv University. From this dinner, the JNF Canada Floor (2nd Floor) will be established. At just over 1,000 square metres in size, the floor will be home to seven laboratories and seven offices, including the “Laboratory for Personalized Nanomedicine.”
As Mayor of Montreal, Coderre led a mission to Israel two years ago. This included a visit to Tel Aviv University. He said it cemented his attachment to the Jewish state.
Will Coderre run for his old job again in two years? Is he dreaming any bigger? The Quebec Liberal Party needs a leader. “They used to call me the Premier of Montreal,” he laughed.
Coderre is honourary chair alongside Monette Malewski. The evening will include special musical performances by artists appearing on the Segal Centre stage. Gala co-chairs are Etty Bienstock and Emelle Segal. Heleena Wiltzer is the dinner chair.
For more information log on to www.montrealnegev.ca and see Mike Cohen’s blog on The Suburban‘s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.