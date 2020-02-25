Daycare strike Friday

Parents of kids in home daycares may want to look into alternative accommodations this week as a half-day daycare workers’ strike will shut down home daycares across the province. CSN workers will not offer daycare services between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., everywhere in Quebec.
“We are dedicated to our children and to the parents who trust us, but we find that we have to send a strong and unified message about the future of childcare,” said CSN spokesperson Karine Morisseau, whose union represents more than 10,000 workers in the home daycare system.
Home daycare providers say that when taking into account the actual hours of work, “50 or even 55 hours per week, our remuneration is equivalent to an hourly rate below the minimum wage….The attitude of the government makes us fear the worst and the negotiations in progress do not bode well for the future.”
Quebec’s family ministry has proposed an increase in compensation of about 6.5 percent spread over 5 years, which Morisseau calls “an offer that does not even cover the increase in the cost of living. This situation has the effect of impoverishing and weakening us, because we want to maintain the same level of quality in the provision of our services,” she says, adding that more than 20 percent of home childcare providers have left the profession in recent years.
“Currently, nearly 92,000 children are cared for by the network. However, we are worried, since the working conditions are less and less attractive, even receding, and the message that the government is delivering to us does nothing to promote the profession and ensure the viability of services.”
Home childcare providers submit that they helped build the supply of childcare services and contribute daily to Quebec's economic prosperity by offering a quality option to parents who in return can invest in the job market. “Does the government understand the social and economic contribution of home childcare providers?” asked Lucie Longchamps, vice-president of the Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS – CSN). “Is the government, with offers below inflation or 4-year-old kindergarten projects representing more than a billion dollars, trying to stifle a network that has made Quebec grow?”
