D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum and Montreal business leader and philanthropist Mitch Garber have teamed up to honour 30 local heroes during the COVID-19 crisis for their acts of courage, dedication, outreach and kindness in saving lives and protecting the vulnerable population.
Those honored are being recognized on Birnbaum's Facebook page.
“There are so many compassionate and selfless individuals who are providing a silver lining to this terrible crisis,” Birnbaum stated. “When I texted Mitch to ask if he would help me honour some of them, it took him all of 30 seconds to get back to me with a ‘yes’! Mitch Garber gives back. Each day, his own actions and words inspire each of us to do more. I am so proud to work with him to highlight others who are making our lives better at this difficult time.”
The MNA added that each of the 30 individuals featured in the Facebook posts "will see the non-profit organization for which they work or volunteer rewarded with a $500 donation from Garber."
Those being honoured include "food bank volunteers, front-line health-care workers, store clerks, cooks, delivery drivers and elderly companions."
Those honoured so far as of Monday include:
• Peter Lipari, owner of the IGA in the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre.
"He immediately answered my call and supplied $1,000 in gift cards for women in crisis at Auberge Shalom Shelter," Birnbaum wrote on his Facebook page. "He and his entire staff are working non-stop to offer their essential service to residents. In their name, Mitch Garber will donate $500 to MADA for its continued emergency food-relief efforts."
• Côte St. Luc's volunteers delivering groceries to isolated seniors, led by CSL councillor Mitch Kujavsky and his sister Pam Kujavsky, David Lisbona and his Nellie Philanthropy Foundation, and Melissa Margles.
"I’m proud to have already offered my financial support," Birnbaum wrote. "Mitch Garber will now add $500 to help out your heroic efforts."
Most of the honourees have been chosen, but some can be chosen by the public. "Should you wish to nominate an individual for recognition, contact David Birnbaum, MNA, at 514-488-7028 or at David.birnbaum.DMG@assnat.qc.ca," says the MNA's statement.
Birnbaum's Facebook posts are at https://www.facebook.com/birnbaumdarcymcgee/.
Birnbaum, through his MNA Volunteer Work Support Program, "has already distributed more than $60,000 in emergency relief over the past month to local food banks, community organizations and charities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.