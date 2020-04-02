Canada has had 9,731 cases and 129 deaths. 1736 people have recovered. 7746 have mild cases. 120 current cases are considered in serious condition. Our rates are among the best in the world as a percentage of population. Some 95% of those with symptoms who have been tested were negative.
Daily new cases and deaths in Canada
Beryl Wajsman
