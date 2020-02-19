The next Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society musical will be the 2015 Broadway success Something Rotten, which was nominated for numerous Tony Awards and won one, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Mitch Kujavsky revealed at the February council meeting.
Auditions are underway. The musical will run for 21 performances from May 27 to June 14 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium.
The musical comedy play takes place in 1595, and revolves around brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who compete against William Shakespeare for success in the theatre world by trying to create the first ever musical.
The New York Post called it a "deliriously entertaining musical comedy that is devilishly clever under its goofy exterior. The influences are clear: The Producers, Spamalot and “The Book of Mormon.”
"This is very exciting," Kujavsky said. "We are the first theatre group to be putting on the show, outside of Broadway, in Canada."
Brownstein pointed out that he saw the play in New York City.
"It's an excellent show, dealing with the subject of 'how do you create a musical?' it's hysterical, a really good play. It was nominated for a lot of awards, and it's the first time that a community theatre production in Canada is getting it, and it's the first time a professional theatre in Canada is getting it. No community or professional theatre has ever performed Something Rotten in Canada. Anyone who has seen it in New York knows it's just an amazing show."
