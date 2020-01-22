CSLDS's latest is 1922 comedy Merton of the Movies

The multi-award winning Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society’s (CSLDS) latest production, commemorating the current “roaring ‘20s,” is the 1922 two-act Hollywood satire Merton of the Movies, being presented at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, 5801 Cavendish Blvd, for seven performances from Feb. 12 to 16.
Merton of the Movies was first a 1919 novel by Harry Leon Wilson, and then a 1922 play written by George S. Kaufmann and Marc Connelly, as well as three films including one starring Red Skelton, a radio play featuring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, and several stage revivals. Playbill named Merton of the Movies one of the five best plays about Hollywood.
According to a CSLDS statement, the plot of the 20-cast member play involves Merton Gill of Sinsberry, Illinois “as he heads off to pursue his dreams of becoming a serious dramatic film actor. Along his journey, Merton meets a variety of wild characters, each making their way in the golden era of silent film.”
“Merton of the Movies shows us that you can’t always get what you want, but sometimes, you get what you need, and that’s at least 50 years before the Rolling Stones made the notion immortal”, stated CSLDS artistic director and play director Anisa Cameron. “Merton is a naive and lovable dreamer who’s going to be a delight to watch navigate through silent era divas, directors and drama kings. I am so excited to be working on this play with our incredible cast.”
The cast includes Adam Koren of the CSLDS’s production of Hairspray as Merton, first-timer Riley Wilson, CSLDS veteran Herbert Brownstein, play producer (along with Councillor Mitch Kujavsky) CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Judy Kenigsberg and Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman, who was in the CSLDS production of Almost, Maine.
“Anisa Cameron has done it again using her incredible casting skills and this amazing script,” stated Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “Merton of the Movies is sure to delight and furthers our mission of creating the highest calibre of community theatre while bringing joy to everyone including our actors, production team and our audiences.”
“I’m extremely proud to continue the CSLDS tradition of providing opportunities for all ages to share their talents with our local community,” stated Councillor Kujavsky.
The play is being presented 8 p.m. Wednesday Feb 12, 8 p.m. Thursday Feb. 13, 1 p.m. Friday Feb. 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 15, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 16. Tickets are $28 for General Admission and $25 for students and seniors, and are available at the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library, the Aquatic and Community Centre, online at CSLDramaticSociety.com, and at the door an hour before show time.
