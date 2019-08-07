CSLDS's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat being remounted at Segal Centre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society’s Montreal English Theatre award-winning mega-success, is being remounted at the Segal Centre’s Sylvan Adams Theatre Aug. 21 to 25.
The Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice musical was my own first exposure to musical theatre as a youngster in the early 1970s, and its infectious, memorable songs were amongst the first I ever heard — tunes like Close Every Door and Any Dream Will Do are extremely pleasant earworms. It was a joy to hear those and other hit-single worthy songs throughout the CSLDS’s production last year.
I wrote last year that the show as presented at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre’s Greenspon Auditorium was a “non-stop exuberant, continuously show-stopping succession of jaw-dropping segments.” Sam Boucher was an absolute standout as Joseph.
Now this latest production, directed once again by Anisa Cameron and produced by CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Mitch Kujavsky, will be seen by larger audiences and on a larger stage at the Segal Centre.
Cameron pointed out that the Segal stage is 2.5 times bigger than “our little jewel box in Côte St. Luc.
“This means that our cast of 42 will be able to have the room to breathe vivacious life into the piece,” she told The Suburban. “Our 2018 production was high energy, but being able to perform on the Segal stage will blast that energy through the roof!”
Cameron added that the show is “perfect for all ages not only because of the Biblical story, music and fun, but because without intermission, the show runs an hour and 15 minutes.
“It’ll be a like a ride at Disneyland. The second you’re off, you’ll be running around to experience it again!”
Cameron pointed out that producing any piece of theatre “takes remarkable effort in the best of times and with many months of preparation.
“Our remount of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with a window of one month from the beginning of rehearsal until closing night, will be a result of Herculean efforts on the part of our cast — who range in age from eight to 85 — our production and creative teams, and, as always, the fantastic support we receive from the City of Côte St. Luc. We are so proud to represent such a remarkable community on the Segal Stage.”
Brownstein told The Suburban that the CSLDS has “evolved into a quality theatre group way beyond my wildest expectations when I created it eight years ago. Many say Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is our best so far. It has an inclusive cast of kids to seniors and is great family theatre. I am very proud of them all.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.segalcentre.org, or call 514-739-7944. The show will be presented Wednesday Aug. 21 and Thursday Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., Friday Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Saturday Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m.
