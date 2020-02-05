CSL traffic committee to discuss Cavendish light synchronization: Cohen

The City of Côte St. Luc’s traffic committee will be discussing the issue of synchronized traffic lights on Cavendish Blvd early this month, Councillor Mike Cohen responded to a resident on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
Resident Jonathan Wise asked on the page when the lights will be synchronized heading southbound.
“Most times, you have a red light at the Avenue and then another at Kildare,” Wise wrote, directing his question to Cohen. “If you want to be an environmentally friendly city, think of all the pollution that is caused by not being able to drive 200 metres without waiting for two lights.”
Cohen responded that there have been “serious unforeseen delays, some due to wiring issues and another related to the serious accident when the pole near The Avenue was knocked down as the result of a car accident.”
Cohen added that Councillor David Tordjman “has convened a Traffic Committee meeting for early February and this will be on the agenda.”
Other residents participated in the discussion, one saying the lights are not only out of sync, but long.
Wise added that he had heard the work was to be done last fall. Cohen replied that the process began in the fall, but there were complications.
Resident Philippe Levy asked if anything could be done about the traffic lights on Côte St. Luc Road, from Cavendish to Robert Burns.
Councillor Steven Erdelyi replied that the timing of lights on that street is controlled by the City of Montreal.
“That being said, Cote St. Luc’s engineering department communicates regularly with their counterparts in Montreal. Often, discussions take place on the signage and timing, and Montreal will generally take our advice and make changes we request.”
