The City of Côte St. Luc is tolerating overnight and alternate side of the street parking until 7 a.m. April 20, as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community.
"Quebec Premier Legault said that people older than 70 should stay indoors and avoid contact with others, identifying them as particularly at risk during this pandemic," the CSL advisory says. "Since that demographic represents a good part of our city’s profile, the city has approved the following parking tolerance, to take into effect immediately: Tuesday, March 17 at 5pm until Monday, April 20 at 7am, overnight Parking and alternate parking."
Alternate parking refers to prohibitions on particular sides of streets, such as no parking for a certain amount of hours on one side of a street, for example on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
However, "vehicles must remain legally parked at all times and respect signage, emergency lanes, handicapped parking zones, no parking zones, hydrants and other related infractions as we will still be enforcing these throughout the city during this period."
