CSL seeking Planning Advisory Committee candidates

The City of Côte St. Luc is putting out a call for "a resident to create a bank of candidates on its Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) for a one-year renewable mandate."
The PAC, which meets once monthly in the early evening and is made up of three council members and four residents, is tasked with "studying and making recommendations, in particular regarding applications for minor exemptions, site planning and architectural integration programs (SPAIP) applicable to new constructions and building modifications or for applications concerning signs."
The CSL advisory says interested candidates "are invited to submit a letter of interest and any other relevant documents, in which they will present their skills, expertise or training in architecture, construction, urban planning or other disciplines that are an asset to play a role on the committee."
Applications should be sent, "preferably by email, to cchiasson@cotesaintluc.org, or by mail at: City of Côte Saint-Luc, Urban Development Department, 5801 Cavendish Boulevard, Côte Saint-Luc, QC, H4W 3C3. To the attention of Mr. Christian Chiasson, Urban Planner and Secretary of the PAC."
For more information, call Chiasson at 514-485-6800, extension 1602.
