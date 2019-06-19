CSL's David Tordjman launches Mount Royal federal campaign

David Tordjman, the Côte St. Luc councillor, held a launch event for his Mount Royal federal campaign as a Conservative candidate challenging Liberal incumbent Anthony Housefather.
The event, held Friday at the Ruby Foo’s Hotel in Côte des Neiges, attracted numerous notables and attendees in general. Current Conservative MPs Michael Barrett (Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes) and Blake Richards (Banff—Airdrie) spoke. Other attendees included former Conservative minister Gerry Weiner; Robert Libman, the former Mount Royal Conservative candidate, former Côte St. Luc Mayor and former D’Arcy McGee MNA; Côte St. Luc councillor Sidney Benizri; Hampstead councillors Jack Edery and Leon Elfassy; Bonnie Feigenbaum, former Hampstead councillor and former Chief of Staff to Housefather, and several current Conservative candidates.
“I’m ready to serve,” Tordjman told the audience. “The issues we face today — locally, regionally and nationally — have moved me to stand up and present myself and ask for the honour of being the next MP for Mount Royal.”
Tordjman pointed out that he grew up in the riding, and spoke of his experience as a CSL councillor, director of public works, engineering and urban planning in Côte St. Luc; working for the United Nations in Haiti following that country’s devastating earthquake, serving in the Canadian Armed Forces and working with First Nations communities, and as a community volunteer.
The candidate also criticized the Trudeau government.
“The Liberal government promised us sunny ways, but all we got was cloud and fog,” Tordjman said. “We’ll never know if there was obstruction of justice in the SNC Lavalin case because the Liberal-controlled Justice committee shut down those hearings.”
“The Liberal government also chose to prosecute Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, but suddenly after two years they found out new information,” he added. “They won’t tell us what that new information is, and shut that down. The government also turned balanced budgets to $20 billion deficits... a year. There’s no balanced budget in the foreseeable future with this present government.”
The candidate also criticized the Trudeau government on the issues of pipelines, reconciliation with First Nations and for abstaining on key votes at the United Nations regarding Israel, saying abstentions are like votes against Israel.
After his speech, The Suburban asked Tordjman his response to those who would object to him running federally halfway — two years— into his first municipal mandate.
“I’m still going to be representing my constituents, and I promised to represent them,” he said. “I’m just doing it at a higher level.”
