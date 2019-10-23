CSL's Cavendish can't have full traffic light synchronization: city

The traffic lights on Cavendish Blvd. in Côte St. Luc cannot be fully synchronized for the entire stretch of that thoroughfare, within CSL, the city stated in a response to a question on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The request from a resident was to synchronize the lights on Cavendish between Kildare Road and The Avenue, the street leading into Quartier Cavendish.
Another resident further commented that getting from Mackle Road to CSL Road on Cavendish takes longer than getting from the corner of CSL Road and Cavendish to Westmount, and felt the former should be completely synchronized.
The city responded that a project is near completion to “upgrade the equipment related to traffic signals on Cavendish Blvd. between Mackle Road and Merton Road This includes signal heads (traffic lights), vehicle detection cameras, controllers, electrical cables, underground conduits, crosswalk buttons and pedestrian signal heads.
“Once the hardware is all installed, the programming of lights will be done,” the response also says. “Based on the analysis done before of every intersection, and the simulation of the improvement after the change, we are pretty confident you will notice a change.”
But the city added that a full synchronization within CSL, motorists getting green lights without having to stop, is “not possible on a stretch of road like Cavendish Blvd., because of factors like the crosswalk signals. However, the traffic cameras will make the signals smarter and make travel more efficient.
Another resident pointed out that Rockland in TMR between the Metropolitan Autoroute and Jean Talon has fully synchronized lights.
The city responded that there are two reasons this is not possible on Cavendish: “The feeder streets along Rockland do not have the same high volume of vehicles as Kildare Road and Mackle Road, and we don’t believe there are pedestrian crossing buttons along Rockland. Pedestrian crossing buttons create variables that cannot work with a never-stop-synchronization as on Rockland.
“The new camera sensors will make the Cavendish Blvd. traffic management smarter than before.”
