CSL's Canada Day July 1

The City of Côte St. Luc has detailed the many activities that will be taking place at its annual Canada Day celebration July 1.
This year, the event will take place at "the Wagar Field adjacent the John Grant High School (5785 Parkhaven), between 4 p.m. and 10:30 pm," says a CSL announcement.
Before the official start of the festivities, there will be an airplane exhibit from 12 to 3:30 pm. Activities from 4 p.m. on will include inflatables, a petting zoo, a pony carousel, live outdoor music featuring the group SMASH, food trucks, a photo booth and a laser show at 9:45 p.m.
As well, the annual Canadian citizenship ceremony will take place 5 p.m. at the Aquatic and Community Centre on Parkhaven.
