CSL responds to lead contamination concerns

A recent report that the amount of lead contamination in some tap water in Montreal is higher than that of Flint, Michigan, has prompted residents to express their concerns to their municipalities at this month's council meetings.
The story was the result of an investigation by Global News, Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism and Le Devoir.
Matthew Ross suggested on Facebook that CSL post a statement in reaction to the report.
"Personally, as someone who drinks tap water at home to cut down on plastic use, this was jarring to read," he wrote on the CSL Ideas page.
The city responded that it has indeed "posted information on the issue of lead pipes and drinking water, including a map showing in what era subdivisions was developed, which will help residents determine whether they likely have a lead service line."
The CSL page, at cotesaintluc.org (click on the headline "Lead pipes and drinking water" on the English home page), says:
• "Since Côte St. Luc took over responsibility for water in 2006, it has been testing and monitoring for lead according to Quebec government standards and protocols. The Quebec government recently announced that it will update how water is to be tested and therefore CSL will adjust."
• "Until 1975, lead was an acceptable material in pipes based on the National Plumbing Code of Canada, so it is more likely to be found in older homes and neighbourhoods. Over time, the corrosion of lead pipes and plumbing can cause lead to leach into drinking water."
• "Apartment buildings with six or more units—even older ones—did not use lead service lines."
• "Houses and duplexes part of subdivisions built on or before 1975 likely have lead service lines, and the ones from 1976 onward likely do not."
• CSL says residents can "hire a plumber or home inspector to advise you on whether you have a lead service line. If you prefer to do it yourself, look for the pipe entering your home in your basement, garage or crawl space. "
• "Testing your water is the best way to learn whether there’s lead in it. Accredited laboratories can test your drinking water. If you don’t want to do the test yourself, you can request that the city sample your water during the annual tests the city performs. Contact the Engineering Division at 514-485-6800, ext.1501."
Recommendations include:
• Eventual replacement: "Although having a lead service does not necessarily mean that you have a high concentration of lead in your water, the City of CSL nonetheless recommends that you plan for its eventual replacement.... Contact the Engineering Division at 514-485-6800, ext.1501, or engineering@cotesaintluc.org if you are planning on scheduling the work so the city can coordinate its work."
• Using a "filter pitcher, tap-mounted filter, or under-sink filter that is certified NSF / ANSI # 53 for Lead Reduction."
•Flush the toilet each morning before running the tap. One can do the same thing when the family returns in the afternoon. Running the washing machine or taking a shower will also work."
• "Let tap water run a few minutes after it has become cold (cool in summer) before drinking."
• "Always use cold water for direct consumption as well as for preparing food, reconstituted milk and drinks (including water for cooking)."
• "Regularly remove debris that can accumulate in the aerator (small screen) of the faucets."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.