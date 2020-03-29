Côte St. Luc council's recent resolution calling for a COVID-19 testing drive-thru site in the city bore fruit, as an appointment-only facility was expected to be set up Sunday March 29 at the Quartier Cavendish parking lot, in the back and near the CLSC.
But several nearby residents expressed concerns on the City of CSL Facebook page, to which the city responded.
"It’s too close to residents who live around Cavendish Mall," wrote resident Emi Maeda. "Most of the kids play in their backyard."
The city responded that those using the drive-thru "do not exit their cars. There is no danger to neighbours."
Linda Argalgi wrote that she disagreed with the city. "This is unsafe for residents in the area whose homes border the parking lot, many of whom are in the above 60 years old range," she wrote. "Can’t the testing be done inside the mall instead?
"I also no longer feel comfortable going outside for a walk with my kids in the area, since many other people don’t understand the concept of staying six feet away even if I do," she added.
On the other hand, Kristy Anna Victoria Gellini praised Mayor Mitchell Brownstein for putting "his best foot forward with well thought out strategic thinking, where this testing should take place. They have to make it accessible for as many people as possible, especially the elderly residents of CSL."
Argalgi wrote that she thinks Brownstein and CSL are doing a "great" job trying to contain the virus.
"I just think that the testing centre should not be in the middle of a residential area, and perhaps there is a more isolated location in CSL where it can be erected - Wagar, the ACC parking lot, the skating arena parking lot. The other issue is we will have cars lining up on The Avenue creating traffic and hazard for pedestrians."
CSL responded that drive-thru testing is safest "because no one has to exit their car.
"No one has to walk to a building entrance. No one has to touch a door handle that someone else touched earlier and that yet someone else will touch later. No one has to sit in a waiting room. It is also safer for healthcare workers, who we need to stay safe and healthy."
On the subject of vehicle traffic, "the testing is by appointment only, so there will be no reason for any other vehicle to be in the area. Also, the health authorities have developed a plan to manage vehicles in the parking lot. Finally, the city will ensure our Public Security agents are patrolling on The Avenue (and we're asking police to do the same) to avoid the issue you are concerned about."
Resident Tracy Shafter was appreciative.
"Thank you so much for the information," she wrote "You're doing a great job. Bless you for getting this here."
